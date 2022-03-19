Advertisement

GRC tops Lincoln County 54-51 in double overtime

Sam Parrish and Aden Slone combined for 30 points.
GRC advances to the Sweet 16 title game.
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sam Parrish and Aden Slone combined for 30 points and George Rogers Clark beat Lincoln County 54-51 in double overtime Saturday to advance to the Boys’ Sweet 16 title game Saturday night.

GRC is chasing its second state title and first since 1951.

The Cardinals will face Warren Central tonight at 7:00 at Rupp Arena in the title game.

Tramane Alcorn finished with 19 points and Jaxon Smith added 14 points for Lincoln County. The Patriots end their season at 31-8.

