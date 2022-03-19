GRC tops Lincoln County 54-51 in double overtime

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sam Parrish and Aden Slone combined for 30 points and George Rogers Clark beat Lincoln County 54-51 in double overtime Saturday to advance to the Boys’ Sweet 16 title game Saturday night.

GRC is chasing its second state title and first since 1951.

The Cardinals will face Warren Central tonight at 7:00 at Rupp Arena in the title game.

Tramane Alcorn finished with 19 points and Jaxon Smith added 14 points for Lincoln County. The Patriots end their season at 31-8.

