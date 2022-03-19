Advertisement

Hundreds gather for bake sale in support of Ukraine

Kentuckians lined the walls of Ukrainian Pentecostal Church waiting to buy baked goods and a...
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Ukrainian Pentecostal Church hosted a lunch and dessert sale Saturday to raise money for refugees.

Organizers said 100 percent of the money made is going to help pay for food, transportation and humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees.

The line to buy the more than 80 different kinds of Ukrainian desserts and a homemade lunch wrapped around the building at times.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude, it’s been great to see people come together like that,” said Victor Selepina, lead organizer of the bake sale.

Kentuckians lined the perimeter of the Jessamine County church, surrounding congregants with love.

“Every single person in this church has at least one person that, they’re either a direct family member or cousin,” Selepina said.

Customer Sally Thalheimer said she goes to UPC’s bake sale every year.

“On the way out, I bought some bread and a cake,” she said. “I’ve got some delivering to do.”

She said this one was special.

“I live right down the street, and I thought, I know the people in Ukraine will get it by giving it to the Ukrainian church,” she said.

Organizers said every cent is going to food and supplies for refugees via wire transfers.

“Nothing is staying here for the church...nobody’s getting paid, this is strictly volunteer work and 100% of the proceeds are going to Ukraine,” Selepina said.

UPC members said they’re getting ready for refugees to come to Kentucky.

“God has blessed us tremendously in this country, this state, people have been so great the land of opportunity that we live in, we have decently sized homes so we’re definitely preparing for that,” Selepina said.

