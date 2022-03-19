Keeneland holds job fair ahead of spring meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On March 19, 2022, Keeneland held its Job fair to recruit employees for over 40 different positions just in time for the spring meet.

These jobs can be a good fit for those looking to continue a Kentucky tradition.

“We are hiring for our race meet, so it’s all seasonal positions, so we are looking for concession cashiers, culinary, skill cooks, line attendants, parking, security, guest services, our gift shop, all sorts of things,” said Tiffany McDonald, assistant director of HR at Keeneland.

The Keeneland team consists of over 350 positions, and today people had the opportunity to find the one that fits them best.

“There are all sorts of different things that we can do so you can kinda hop around and get your feel of what you are interested in, and then we’ll kinda help with what works best for you,” said McDonald.

There are many perks to working for Keeneland, and for McDonald, she says it’s the positive working environment that makes every day a joy.

“Just being part of the Keeneland tradition and being part of the history and culture here. Having a fun environment, a fun place to work, it’s a lot of fun. You know, a whole month, we have all sorts of cool things coming up, so it’s a cool time,” said McDonald.

Keeneland will be operating at the same capacity levels as last fall. Up to 20,000 can be in attendance. Keeneland is enforcing the same covid guidelines from the fall meet as well.

“We’ll be back open on Tuesdays and Thursdays until March 31. So we’ll be open up here in the same location in the hiring center 10-3, so you can come up and have the same experience we’re having today,” said McDonald.

You can also apply online on the Keeneland website.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.