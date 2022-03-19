Advertisement

Lexington Animal Care & Control searching for person who dumped deceased dog behind business

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control is searching for a person they say dumped a deceased dog behind a business.

In a Facebook post, they said a person was seen on surveillance video dumping the dog, which was in a crate, on March 17 at 5:52 a.m. behind businesses on Russell Cave Road.

Lexington Animal Care & Control posted a photo of the dog in the comments section, which appeared to be severely malnourished. We do want to warn you, the photo may be graphic/sensitive to viewers.

If you have any information about the animal or the person shown in the video below, you can contact them at 859-255-9033 extension 229.

