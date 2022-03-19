Lexington police investigate fatal late-night assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after an assault in Lexington.

Officers were called to Stratford Drive around 2:40 on Saturday morning for reports of an assault. They found one person dead when they arrived.

The cause of this person’s death is unclear.

Police say that another person is currently in custody with charges pending.

The department is expected to release more information later today.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.