Lexington police investigate fatal late-night assault

Police say that another person is currently in custody with charges pending.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after an assault in Lexington.

Officers were called to Stratford Drive around 2:40 on Saturday morning for reports of an assault. They found one person dead when they arrived.

The cause of this person’s death is unclear.

The department is expected to release more information later today.

