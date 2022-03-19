Advertisement

No. 11 Princeton upsets No. 6 UK in NCAA Tournament

Rhyne Howard finished with 17 points in her final game with the Cats.
Lee K Howard from Assembly Hall in Bloomington
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WKYT) - No. 11 seed Princeton beat No. 6 Kentucky 69-62 Saturday afternoon at Assembly Hall in Bloomington in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats had won 12 straight opening round games in the NCAA Tournament.

Rhyne Howard finished with 17 points in her final game with the Wildcats. Princeton led for all but two and a half minutes.

Princeton will now face No. 3 seed Indiana on Monday.

