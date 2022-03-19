No. 11 Princeton upsets No. 6 UK in NCAA Tournament

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WKYT) - No. 11 seed Princeton beat No. 6 Kentucky 69-62 Saturday afternoon at Assembly Hall in Bloomington in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats had won 12 straight opening round games in the NCAA Tournament.

Rhyne Howard finished with 17 points in her final game with the Wildcats. Princeton led for all but two and a half minutes.

Princeton will now face No. 3 seed Indiana on Monday.

