Prosecutor: 2 NKY women filmed their children being abused at boyfriend’s bidding

Christopher Wittaker
Christopher Wittaker(Kenton County Jail)
By Courtney King
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - Two local mothers are behind bars after prosecutors say they abused their children on video at the request of their boyfriend.

The boyfriend is Christopher Whittaker, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

FOX19 has chosen not to name the girlfriends in order to protect the identity of the children.

“I intend to bury this individual under the prison. That’s my goal,” Sanders said Friday.

Whittaker, 38, of Edgewood, was arrested in January on charges of creating and keeping porn involving a 14-year-old girl.

The investigation began after police received a complaint accusing Whittaker of possessing child porn, according to court documents. Police say the complaint was specific with regard to the digital file where Whittaker allegedly kept the porn, as well as the room location of the computer within Whittaker’s house.

Police executed a search warrant at Whittaker’s Edgewood home, where a detective allegedly found on Whittaker’s computer numerous folders of images and videos of the girl. Police say Whittaker was present in several of the videos “directing the victim’s actions.”

He allegedly told police that he’d been producing the videos for around two years at the victim’s request. He also allegedly disclosed several fetishes that the videos portray him playing out with the girl’s help.

Sanders says the investigation has since turned up more disturbing videos from an incident years ago. Whittaker now faces a slew of additional charges including child pornography, abuse of a child, rape and sodomy.

“This is one of the worst cases I’ve ever seen,” the prosecutor said. “It’s just brutal to watch.”

Court documents claim Whittaker was the boyfriend of the 14-year-old’s mother and that they also abused another child who was 7-years-old at the time.

“There are videos that have been recovered of Mr. Whittaker directing his girlfriend to stand on a minor child,” Sanders said. “[...]This is the first case I’ve ever had where the mother was willingly participating in the abuse of the child and filming the abuse as well.”

Court documents show another woman faces similar charges. Sanders says she’s a different girlfriend of Whittaker’s and that she was arrested for criminal abuse of a child in Grant County.

The woman allegedly stepped on her child on video because her boyfriend, believed to be Whittaker, told her to do it. Sanders says the victim has special needs.

“It’s horrible to abuse any child. To abuse a developmentally disabled or special needs child is that much more baffling and disgusting,” he said, adding he hopes to put Whittaker away for life.

The woman arrested in Kenton County faces up to 70 years in prison.

