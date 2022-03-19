Advertisement

Three-legged bear spotted in Knoxville

Help Asheville Bears says 36 three legged bears have been spotted since 2019.
Help Asheville Bears says 36 three legged bears have been spotted since 2019
Help Asheville Bears says 36 three legged bears have been spotted since 2019(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In East Tennessee, a bear sighting isn’t the most unusual of things. Just days ago, a three legged bear was spotted in South Knoxville catching people by surprise.

For Jody Williams at Help Asheville Bears, it’s unfortunately not the first time they’ve seen something like this. Williams said 36 three-legged bears have been spotted since 2019.

While it’s a tough sight to behold, Williams describes the reality of what many of those bears likely went through.

“It’s typically a snare trap which is a trap that only tightens it never loosens it only get’s tighter. Cutting off the circulation and the bear in either scenario is going to gnaw off the rest of it’s limb,” said Williams.

Williams adds that missing a limb makes it tougher to care for their children and climb trees.

According to Tennessee Trapping Regulations, it’s also illegal to use a bear trap.

Williams believes that these hunters are trapping bears to sell parts like their paw on the black market.

Hunting black bears is legal in Tennessee, but you should check when the season opens and which reason allows what type of hunting. You can find that information here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis came out of her office briefly to speak to a couple that wanted a...
Federal judge rules Kim Davis violated couples’ constitutional rights; will go to trial over damages
Justus Bales is charged with murder-domestic violence following a deadly stabbing in Lexington.
Lexington police charge man in deadly stabbing
Christopher Wittaker
Prosecutor: 2 NKY women filmed their children being abused at boyfriend’s bidding
Rescue crews worked to remove a car from Dewey Lake near state Route 302 in Floyd County,...
Human remains found in car removed from lake
Kentucky Head Coach John Calipari asks fans to steer their disappointment toward him and not...
Coach Calipari: “We were all ready for this year”

Latest News

Saint Peter's advances again.
Saint Peter’s continues cinderella run, topples Murray State
Lots of George Rogers Clark fans loaded up LexLive on Saturday, March 19, 2022 to catch the UK...
Lexington fans, businesses take advantage of last big basketball gameday in the Bluegrass
An exciting day turned into an even more exciting night at Rupp.
Fans come out to the Sweet 16 at Rupp to cheer on the Cardinals
GRC beats Warren Central at Rupp.
George Rogers Clark captures first Sweet 16 title since 1951
The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down near the Louisville area.
National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touch down near Louisville