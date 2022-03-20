Ally Blake’s Forecast | Spring kicks off on a nice note

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! It is a chilly morning across the commonwealth with temps ranging in the upper 30s and low 40s with partly cloudy skies. It is also the first day of Spring, so we are on our way to much warmer weather ahead!

Today we see the clouds likely to recede from west to east throughout the day. Temperatures are likely to be in the upper 50s near 60 into the day today. Tomorrow is going to be the warmest and driest day of the week. Highs should top out near 70 degrees with clouds increasing into the afternoon.

We’ll keep our warm-up going through the middle of the week as we see mid to upper-60s returning. However, we’ll have another cool down into the 50s as a system pushes through for the second half of the week. The next rain threat looks to increase later in the day on Tuesday and then will be on and off throughout the day on Wednesday. We’ll keep isolated chances around on the backside of that system for the end of next week.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better week:)

