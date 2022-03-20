Advertisement

‘Baseball cards are cool again:’ NKY card trading shop hosts grand opening

Grand opening of Hit Seekers Sports Cards in Fort Mitchell, Ky.
By Drew Amman
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) - A North Kentucky card trading spot hosted their grand opening Saturday with free card packs and giveaways.

Hit Seekers Sports Cards now has a brick-and-mortar after just two years of online streaming.

The shop was opened by Braxton Brewing father and son team Greg and Jake Rouse.

Hit Seekers Sports Cards hosted its grand opening Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Greg Rouse says he’s been collecting cards since 1971.

He took some time off from collecting but says that part of the goal of Hit Seekers is the spread a message: baseball cards are cool again.

The shop isn’t just about baseball cards though.

“We have Star Wars cards, golf cards, Pokemon cards, UFC cards, WWE cards,” Greg lists.

That’s just the start of what patrons can find in the shop.

Hit Seekers also includes a scoreboard to see their upcoming releases and featured beverages.

“This [shop] is gonna be built for relaxation and fun,” says Greg, “why not offer the opportunity to have a can of beer?”

The shop includes a scoreboard that features upcoming releases and offered beverages.
Greg says his live stream team of about four or five people will continue to let people know about the experience via their phone app.

Although he lives in Ludlow and grew up on the east side of Cincinnati, Greg says that he chose Fort Mitchell as a center point of Northern Kentucky.

“We think we have a tremendous opportunity here,” says Greg.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

