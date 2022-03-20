Advertisement

Fans come out to the Sweet 16 at Rupp to cheer on the Cardinals

An exciting day turned into an even more exciting night at Rupp.
An exciting day turned into an even more exciting night at Rupp.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - George Rogers Clark High School has been crowned State Champs.

“I’ve been coming to this tournament for probably 40 years and this is maybe the best tournament I’ve ever seen,” said fan Charlie Davis.

An exciting day turned into an even more exciting night at Rupp.

“Usually there’s three or four teams that get completely blown out. This year I’ve only seen one. All of the other games were all close. The morning game was a double overtime.”

And for GRC fans like Charlie Davis...

“They’re really the only Cardinals I can root for. You know, being a Kentucky fan.”

The Cardinal victory over Warren Center was especially needed Saturday night.

“I’m not happy. You know, it’s just like Kentucky fell apart after the season.”

The night’s Championship Game may have been bittersweet for many fans still saddened over UK losses. But one thing the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen does year after year, is bring together basketball fans from across the state.

“We’re both former athletes at Murray State so we’ve got that Murray State pride. You know, once a racer, always a racer,” said basketball fan Jonathon White.

No matter what team they root for, it’s safe to say George Radford and Jonathon White are basketball fans through and through.

“I’m here every year,” said George Radford.

“How many years have you missed?”

“I’ve only missed three years since 1966 coming to the State Tournament, so I really enjoy it.”

The KHSAA said nearly 12,000 fans showed up for Saturday night’s Championship Game.

