George Rogers Clark captures first Sweet 16 title since 1951

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - George Rogers Clark beat Warren Central 43-42 Saturday night at Rupp Arena to win its second Boys’ Sweet 16 championship and first since 1951.

The Cardinals finished 37-1 this season and never lost to a Kentucky high school.

Jerone Morton led all scorers with 14 points and Tanner Walton added 13 points. Morton was named the Tournament MVP.

Morton, Aden Slone, and Walton were all named to the Boys’ Sweet 16 All Tournament Team.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.