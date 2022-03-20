Advertisement

George Rogers Clark captures first Sweet 16 title since 1951

The Cardinals beat Warren Central 43-42 at Rupp Arena.
George Rogers Clark captures first Sweet 16 title since 1951
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - George Rogers Clark beat Warren Central 43-42 Saturday night at Rupp Arena to win its second Boys’ Sweet 16 championship and first since 1951.

The Cardinals finished 37-1 this season and never lost to a Kentucky high school.

Jerone Morton led all scorers with 14 points and Tanner Walton added 13 points. Morton was named the Tournament MVP.

Morton, Aden Slone, and Walton were all named to the Boys’ Sweet 16 All Tournament Team.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis came out of her office briefly to speak to a couple that wanted a...
Federal judge rules Kim Davis violated couples’ constitutional rights; will go to trial over damages
Justus Bales is charged with murder-domestic violence following a deadly stabbing in Lexington.
Lexington police charge man in deadly stabbing
Christopher Wittaker
Prosecutor: 2 NKY women filmed their children being abused at boyfriend’s bidding
Rescue crews worked to remove a car from Dewey Lake near state Route 302 in Floyd County,...
Human remains found in car removed from lake
Kentucky Head Coach John Calipari asks fans to steer their disappointment toward him and not...
Coach Calipari: “We were all ready for this year”

Latest News

Saint Peter's advances again.
Saint Peter’s continues cinderella run, topples Murray State
Kentucky's season comes to a close.
No. 11 Princeton upsets No. 6 UK in NCAA Tournament
Kentucky Head Coach John Calipari asks fans to steer their disappointment toward him and not...
Coach Calipari: “We were all ready for this year”
GRC advances to the Sweet 16 title game.
GRC tops Lincoln County 54-51 in double overtime