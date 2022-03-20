Lexington fans, businesses take advantage of last big basketball gameday in the Bluegrass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s men’s and women’s teams have both been bounced from the tournament early, so Saturday was likely the last big basketball gameday in Lexington.

In spite of the disappointing early endings, the fans I spoke with tonight were making the most of the day. Red was the dominant color inside LexLive Saturday evening, but all eyes were still on Big Blue.

“You can see what Kentucky basketball is about in here,” said Sammy Linville, a UK fan. “They come in and support the Lady Cats.”

The men’s loss on Thursday night still had fans like Linville reeling.

“I was actually in the state tournament watching on my phone and I was in shock that we got beat,” Linville said.

The women’s team being upset only compounded that feeling. But it allowed the Clark County crowd to shift their focus solely onto their upcoming state final.

“I’ve been coming to the state tournament since 1969 and I’m glad to see the fans back,” said Doug Sallee, a former coach at GRC. “That has been missing for the past couple years, all that atmosphere.”

The Cardinals won their first championship in over 70 years tonight, but Sallee says everyone involved in the Sweet 16 has something special to hold onto.

“These young people that are playing tonight and all the ones that participated in the tournament, they’ve all made memories that they’ll never forget,” Sallee said.

While these fans will miss having bluegrass teams playing basketball, Linville is already looking forward to the Cats coming back stronger next season.

“We’ll be back,” said Linville. “These fans will support this team no matter what, no matter what”

I spoke with multiple local businesses who were still busy today, but that will likely come to a premature end due to the conclusion of the Sweet 16 and Kentucky’s tournament runs getting cut short

