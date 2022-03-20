Advertisement

Saint Peter’s continues cinderella run, topples Murray State

The Peacocks become the third No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16.
Saint Peter's advances again.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Saint Peter’s broke the hearts of Kentuckians yet again, getting 17 points from KC Ndefo to beat Murray State 70-60 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and complete its rise from obscurity into the Sweet 16.

Two days after tossing eight-time national champion Kentucky out of the bracket, the tiny Jesuit school from Jersey City, New Jersey, became the third 15 seed to advance to a regional semifinal, joining Oral Roberts last year and Florida Gulf Coast in 2013.

Saint Peter’s ended a 21-game winning streak and a memorable season for Murray State, located 265 miles from Lexington in Kentucky’s southeastern corner.

Justice Hill led the Racers with 19 points.

