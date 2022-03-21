Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes On The Way

Our new week is off and running on a mild note, but that’s going to change in a hurry.
By Chris Bailey
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our new week is off and running on a mild note, but that’s going to change in a hurry. We have a lot of ugly weather taking shape over the next week and this includes a lot of rain, thunderstorms, wind, and then the increasing potential for some very cold air. Ugh.

Let’s get started with the better weather of today. Highs make a run at 70 with a mix of sun and clouds. For those wondering, today is the best day of the next week, so please get out and enjoy it. Even on this nice day, there’s the risk for a shower or storm to get into western Kentucky.

The pattern for the rest of the week features a HUGE cutoff low pressure slowly rolling from the plains into the east. This will crank a deep surface low to our west and this will slowly lift northeastward into the northern Ohio Valley and Great Lakes through Thursday.

This brings a lot of wild weather our way. Here’s a breakdown:

  • A few showers and storms might roll into the far west before today is over.
  • Rounds of heavy rain producing showers and storms kick in from west to east Tuesday into Wednesday.
  • The heaviest rains will fall across western and central Kentucky. 1″-3″ of rain will be possible but locally higher amounts will show up with thunderstorms. This is the area where some flooding issues may show up.
  • A few strong storms can’t be ruled out in these same areas on Tuesday.
  • Winds will be very gusty during this time and could exceed 40mph at times.
  • Colder winds and showers will then settle in for Thursday and Friday. This looks kinda ugly to be honest.
  • A true cold shot drops in over the weekend and will likely send our temps WAY below normal. There’s even the chance for some rain or snow showers to show up at some point.

