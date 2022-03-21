Advertisement

Forestry officials reminding Kentuckians of burn bans during forest fire season

More of us are enjoying the outdoors now that we’re in spring, but forest officials are reminding people that it is brush fire season.
By Adam Burniston
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - More of us are enjoying the outdoors now that we’re in spring, but forest officials are reminding people that it is brush fire season.

So far, during the spring forest fire season, the Kentucky Division of Forestry says they’ve already dealt with about double the amount of forest fires compared to this time last year.

They’re reminding everyone that there’s no burning between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Just this past weekend, the Division of Forestry reported 23 forest fires in the state. One, in Estill County, burned roughly four acres of land, and then another in Rockcastle County ended up destroying a small outbuilding near a home.

While it’s always important to be mindful any time of the year when burning, the spring forest fire season does bring burn bans.

“Fires within 150 feet from the woods, they should wait until after 6 p.m. to burn those and the reason is, is that the humidity is typically higher in the evening hours and they’re less likely to spread,” said Howard.

The good news for many areas is that we do have rain coming in for the middle of this week that should dampen those fire chances but not everyone will see the same rainfall across our region. So, forest fire season is still important even as rain moves into the forecast.

The Division of Forestry says there are currently eight uncontrolled fires at this time across the state that they have crews working on right now.

The Spring Forest Fire Season lasts until April 30 when restrictions will remain in place, prohibiting burning between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

