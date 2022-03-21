Advertisement

Man rescued from 15-foot-deep storm drain

The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.
The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.(Con Fire via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH, Calif. (CNN) - A man was rescued after getting stuck in a storm drain 15 feet underground in the San Francisco area.

The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.

Firefighters, police and public works employees took part.

The man, in his mid-30s, appeared uninjured but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

It’s not clear how the man ended up in the drain.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most Valuable Pets, a Lexington pet store located in Beaumont Center, is looking for a rare...
Petey the skink has been found
We now know the name and look for Lexington’s first pro soccer team.
Name of Lexington’s new pro soccer team announced
Two bills that came as the result of the pandemic and were vetoed by Governor Andy Beshear have...
Ky. legislature overrides Beshear’s veto on bill ending pandemic emergency
The House passed a controversial bill centered around funding charter schools in Kentucky.
Ky. House passes controversial charter school funding bill
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi
A mountain lion was captured after it ran into a business in California.
Mountain lion runs inside California business
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
4 weeks, still defiant: Ukraine fights into 2nd month of war
A mountain lion was captured after it ran into a business in California.
Mountain lion runs inside California business
Ukraine forces are fighting back against Russian invaders.
Ukrainian forces stall Russians around Kyiv