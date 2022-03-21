Advertisement

Maury Povich to retire from talk show after 31 years

FILE PHOTO - Povich hosted the nationally syndicated “Maury” for the last 24 seasons and “The...
FILE PHOTO - Povich hosted the nationally syndicated “Maury” for the last 24 seasons and “The Maury Povich Show” for seven years before that.(CNN Newsource, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Daytime talk show Host Maury Povich is ending his 31-year run after this season of “Maury.”

Povich said in a statement to Deadline that he had planned to end the show once the current contract expired this year. He said he was proud of the relationship with the NBCUniversal, which produced the show, and the crew, “but as I occasionally tell my guests on ‘Maury,’ ‘Enough, already!’”

Povich hosted the nationally syndicated “Maury” for the last 24 seasons and “The Maury Povich Show” for seven years before that.

The series dealt with an array of hot-button topics and social issues centered on his guests, as well as the in-studio audience. One of the more well-known segments was the paternity test reveals, when he would tell someone whether they were a child’s father.

Before he began his talk show run, Povich worked for TV stations in Washington, Philadelphia and Los Angeles and other markets then hosted “A Current Affair.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most Valuable Pets, a Lexington pet store located in Beaumont Center, is looking for a rare...
Petey the skink has been found
We now know the name and look for Lexington’s first pro soccer team.
Name of Lexington’s new pro soccer team announced
Two bills that came as the result of the pandemic and were vetoed by Governor Andy Beshear have...
Ky. legislature overrides Beshear’s veto on bill ending pandemic emergency
The House passed a controversial bill centered around funding charter schools in Kentucky.
Ky. House passes controversial charter school funding bill
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi
A mountain lion was captured after it ran into a business in California.
Mountain lion runs inside California business
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
4 weeks, still defiant: Ukraine fights into 2nd month of war
A mountain lion was captured after it ran into a business in California.
Mountain lion runs inside California business
Ukraine forces are fighting back against Russian invaders.
Ukrainian forces stall Russians around Kyiv