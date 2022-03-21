McDonald’s looking to hire more than 400 workers in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - McDonald’s is looking to hire more than 400 workers in Lexington.

The chain is preparing for a busy summer season.

They’re trying to hire 7,300 workers to fill in gaps nationwide.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 38000 to start an application via text.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.