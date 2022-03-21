McDonald’s looking to hire more than 400 workers in Lexington
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - McDonald’s is looking to hire more than 400 workers in Lexington.
The chain is preparing for a busy summer season.
They’re trying to hire 7,300 workers to fill in gaps nationwide.
Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 38000 to start an application via text.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.