McDonald’s looking to hire more than 400 workers in Lexington

McDonald’s is looking to hire more than 400 workers in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - McDonald’s is looking to hire more than 400 workers in Lexington.

The chain is preparing for a busy summer season.

They’re trying to hire 7,300 workers to fill in gaps nationwide.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 38000 to start an application via text.

