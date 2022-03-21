Small business in Ky. feeling impact of high gas prices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With most gas stations hovering around $3.99 per gallon, fuel prices are starting to impact small businesses, like delivery drivers.

One Lexington business owner delivers medicine to pharmacies, sometimes driving 250 miles a day, and high gas prices can shrink profit margins.

For 24 years, Tyrone Harbut’s office has been his delivery truck. He has an important job, and it’s becoming more costly to haul product as prices continue to climb.

“The first thing I start looking for is the cheapest. Three cents makes a difference mentally to me,” Harbut said.

On his Lexington route, he can make 10 drop-offs and cover about 100 miles.

“When you’re dealing with gas and the price goes up then you’re pretty much dealing with how much it’s going to take off your profit margin,” Harbut said.

His truck takes 32 gallons to top off— meaning $100 for 25 gallons of gas is the cost of doing business.

Harbut’s eastern Kentucky route is costing him $200 daily. What used to be a $1,200 monthly gas bill is now around $2,000.

Harbut said if gas prices go up to $6 a gallon, he may take alternative measures.

