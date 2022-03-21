Advertisement

Tow truck driver hurt in Lexington hit-and-run

A tow truck driver is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a car over the weekend.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A tow truck driver is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a car over the weekend.

Saturday morning, around 1:45, a car drove through a roadblock near where Ralph Crase was working to tow a car away from an accident.

That car struck Ralph, sending him to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“He’s in very good spirits,” said Lee Roberts, owner of Roberts Heavy Duty Towing. “He’s cutting up and joking with us already, kind of being the same old Ralph. He could not be here just as easy as he is here.”

Each truck in the fleet has security cameras on the inside and, from there, officials were able to see what happened. From what he saw, Roberts tells us that Ralph is lucky to be alive.

“When the impact happened, you actually heard it on the camera inside the truck and you see his body fly up in the air and we all thought the worst obviously,” said Roberts.

Roberts tells us what happened to Crase highlights a problem that they see far too often: people not slowing down and not giving their crews the space to work.

“We do something like, I don’t know, 38,000 runs a year and this thing can happen in a parking lot, it could happen anywhere,” Roberts said. “You know, in our industry, we lose 60 guys a year. I don’t want one of my guys on that list.”

Thankfully, Ralph isn’t on that list and he’s expected to recover.

A co-worker of Crase set up a GoFundMe page to help Ralph and his family while he’s recovering.

They are also asking for donations to the Towing and Recovery International’s Hall of Fame’s survivor fund, which sends money to the families of drivers who are killed on duty each year.

Police say the suspected hit-and-run driver was later caught and arrested. They did not release the name of the suspect or the charges they are facing.

