Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.

The sheriff’s office said the woman told them the victim had stolen money from her and that she and the male suspect found the victim, took him to Irvine Lane, bound him with a belt and physically assaulted him.

Deputies said the victim was transported to the hospital with possible multiple fractures.

While deputies were trying to find the two suspects, the male suspect fled in a vehicle. Deputies found him hiding under a mobile home, where they say he would not comply with their commands. After a brief struggle with law enforcement, he was taken into custody.

The two suspects were identified as 30-year-old Jessica Lawson and 46-year-old Kendall Browning. Lawson was charged with second-degree assault and kidnapping. Browning was charged with second-degree assault, kidnapping, resisting arrest, and several other charges relating to violating his parole.

