USPS mail spill overtakes the Watterson

A USPS truck lost a massive amount of its load this morning, sending letters and other mail down the Watterson Expressway.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Mark Stevens
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A United States Postal Service truck lost a massive amount of its load this morning, sending letters and other mail down the Watterson Expressway.

It happened on the Watterson westbound between the Poplar Level Road and Preston Highway exits around 9 a.m.

Mail was laying in the roadway and was also being collected against the barrier wall on the right shoulder. A WAVE crew saw postal workers out cleaning up the mess with shovels and leaf blowers.

The clean up operation snarled traffic getting onto the Watterson from Poplar Level Road because the clean up work was taking place where the highway merges.

USPS issued a statement to WAVE regarding the spill, saying the mail was being sent to a recycling center.

“A contractor’s truck hauling undeliverable bulk mail to a recycling center for the Postal Service in Louisville lost its contents along I-264,″ the statement said. “The trailer was not properly secured. The items on the truck were not live mail. USPS employees are assisting at the scene, along with the contractor.”

