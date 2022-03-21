Weekend stabbing marks Lexington’s 3rd domestic-related homicide in just two months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new information about a deadly stabbing in Lexington.

According to the arrest citation, 25-year-old Justus Bales stabbed his mother to death. It happened early Saturday morning at a home on Stratford Drive.

We just received Bales’ arrest citation and are learning more about this deadly assault. Police arrived at Stratford Drive around 2:30 Saturday morning for an assault with a weapon.

Inside the home, they found 54-year-old Leslie Bales. Justus Bales’s mother. Police say the woman was suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Justus Bales on a murder charge.

His arrest citation states he intentionally injured his mother causing her death. It says Bales told police he killed his mother. It also says he had physical injuries consistent with mishandling the murder weapon.

The case marks the third domestic-related homicide in Lexington in the last two months.

Earlier this month, police arrested Darryl Russell for the shooting death of 18-year-old Darin Webb. Police say Russell got in a physical altercation with his girlfriend prior to the shooting.

Last month, the community gathered to remember 10-year-old Landon Hayes. Police believe Tyrus Lathem shot and killed the boy before turning the gun on himself. Lathem and Hayes’s mother were dating.

“You know it just hurts your heart, to know that there’s families and homes where violence is occurring. We always try to go back to look to see if there’s something we can do and do more for folks,” said Diane Fleet with Greenhouse 17, an organization committed to ending domestic violence.

While leaving a domestic violence situation is challenging, Fleet says there is hope.

“Recognize it now and know that there is a community that cares about you and is here to help you,” said Fleet.

Greenhouse 17 offers a 24-hour crisis hotline for people affected by domestic violence. The number is 800-544-2022.

