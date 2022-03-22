Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms Rumble In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big time changes are ahead of us over the next few days and these changes may begin with strong storms later today into Wednesday. By the end of the week and into the weekend, a taste of winter tries to show up. Did you expect anything less around here? Don’t answer, it’s rhetorical. 😉

Today features a big swing from west to east across the state. The eastern half of the state will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps making a run at 70 degrees on a strong southwest wind.

Farther west, rounds of showers and thunderstorms will kick in and a few may flare up to be on the strong side. The greatest threat for severe weather is well to our south.

Heavy rain may also cause high water issues in the west.

As our low pressure lifts into the northern Ohio Valley on Wednesday, spiraling bands of showers and storms will be sweeping northeastward across the state. Some of these may be strong or severe and there is the chance for a quick tornado or two to spin up. There’s just enough shear for us to keep a close eye on this setup.

The Storm Prediction Center has the area outlined with a risk for Wednesday severe storms.

Temps come down behind this on Thursday with some wraparound late day showers kicking in.

This sets the stage for systems to drop in from the northwest over the weekend in what looks more like a wintertime pattern. Scattered showers will be with us on a chilly northwest wind on Friday.

Another system dives in behind that Saturday and Saturday night with rain and snow showers.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.