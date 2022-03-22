Advertisement

EXPLAINER: What is a charter school?

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a breakdown if you are still unsure of what a charter school is.

Charter schools are privately run schools funded with taxpayer dollars. They would operate under a contract, usually, an authorized government agency that would hold them accountable.

In Kentucky, local school boards, as well as the mayors of Louisville and Lexington, would have the authority to approve charter schools.

Lawmakers in 45 states, including Kentucky, have approved charter schools.

Of them, only Kentucky and West Virginia have yet to open a charter school.

