Georgetown students raise clean water awareness, help fund well in Africa

By Adam Burniston
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - For World Water Day, 5th-grade students at Georgetown’s Lemons Mill Elementary are taking up a cause to spread awareness and help those around the world who don’t have access to clean water.

The entire class of 5th-grade students at Lemons Mill Elementary taught lessons for the rest of the school about how millions of people around the world don’t have access to clean water and about the effort some families go through that have to walk miles to access water.

“It’s about how a little boy in South Sudan had to face challenges of getting clean water, he had to travel four miles a day to even get clean water to drink for his family,” said Principal Morganne Vance.

In the days leading up to World Water Day, the students also helped raise over $3,000 that will go to helping build a new well in South Sudan.

While teachers helped organize the event for the school, they say the students were actually the ones that wanted to raise awareness and help those less fortunate.

“It’s mostly the kids, the kids have been really talking about what is the cause not just the donations that we’re bringing in but what is the reason why that clean water is so important,” said Vance.

As the principal, Vance says she is amazed at seeing her school come together for this effort.

“The entire school is excited and talking about the difference and the world changes that they can be and the impacts that they can have just from our little school,” said Vance.

It’s estimated over 600-million people around the world live without basic access to clean water.

