Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warm temperatures will run out of steam

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week still has some warmth associated with it. But it will not last for very long.

A front will pass through the region toward the middle of the week. Up until that point, we will stay on the milder side. These temperatures will run in the 60s. Showers & storms are set to increase later today. This is the beginning of some much wetter weather.

The end of the week looks absolutely ugly. Showers will linger and temperatures will drop. Highs should drop into the 40s and chilly showers go along with it. There is a chance that some of you will not make it out of the upper 30s.

We have a lot happening this week and only a little bit of it is good.

Take care of each other!

