Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warm temperatures will run out of steam

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warm temperatures will run out of steam
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week still has some warmth associated with it. But it will not last for very long.

A front will pass through the region toward the middle of the week. Up until that point, we will stay on the milder side. These temperatures will run in the 60s. Showers & storms are set to increase later today. This is the beginning of some much wetter weather.

The end of the week looks absolutely ugly. Showers will linger and temperatures will drop. Highs should drop into the 40s and chilly showers go along with it. There is a chance that some of you will not make it out of the upper 30s.

We have a lot happening this week and only a little bit of it is good.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Kentucky Lottery players from Central Kentucky can now call themselves millionaires after...
Pair hits it big in Kentucky Lottery after going in together on scratch-off ticket
Victoria Strelsky, 49.
Woman accused of murdering Bryan McCarty
Shooting at apartment on Centre Parkway in Lexington
Woman injured in shooting in Lexington
Students at Morehead State are gathering Tuesday night to hold a vigil for a friend and fellow...
‘He was such a light:’ Vigil held for Morehead State student killed in Florida crash
Heather Adkins and Martin Thomas Adkins
Former legal guardian of abandoned autistic boy devastated, calls for harsher charges

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes Blowing In
Showers & storms possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperature trend slides down the thermometer
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Spring surge fizzles for a few days
temps
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms Rumble In
Temperatures start dropping for the middle of the week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast