Name of Lexington’s new pro soccer team announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know the name and look for Lexington’s first pro soccer team.

The team will be known as Lexington Sporting Club.

They unveiled their logo Tuesday morning - a horse on a green crest.

The team is looking to build a stadium across from Rupp Arena that could seat more than 6,000 people.

Matches are set to begin for the Lexington Sporting Club in 2023.

