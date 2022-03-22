Advertisement

Name of Lexington’s new pro soccer team announced

They unveiled their logo Tuesday morning - a horse on a green crest.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know the name and look for Lexington’s first pro soccer team.

The team will be known as Lexington Sporting Club.

They unveiled their logo Tuesday morning - a horse on a green crest.

The team is looking to build a stadium across from Rupp Arena that could seat more than 6,000 people.

Matches are set to begin for the Lexington Sporting Club in 2023.

