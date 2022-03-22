Name of Lexington’s new pro soccer team announced
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know the name and look for Lexington’s first pro soccer team.
The team will be known as Lexington Sporting Club.
They unveiled their logo Tuesday morning - a horse on a green crest.
The team is looking to build a stadium across from Rupp Arena that could seat more than 6,000 people.
Matches are set to begin for the Lexington Sporting Club in 2023.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.