Richmond mayor gives State of the City address

Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe gave his State of the City address Tuesday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe gave his State of the City address Tuesday morning.

A room full of community and business leaders packed a section of the Perkins Building at EKU as Mayor Blythe gave updates on city projects and programs.

In Mayor Blythe’s speech, he highlighted a new senior citizen center, a new 288 -acre park acquired on Goggins Lane, renovations of the Lake Reba Softball fields and money allocated to help the city’s growing homeless issue.

Then, there’s the Buc-ee’s new travel center coming in April, bringing in about 400 jobs. However, Mayor Blythe says he is concerned about traffic back up around exit 83 and I-75.

“What we will do is watch very carefully what happens initially with the traffic and, if necessary, we will contact the transportation cabinet and get on some kind of restructuring of that exit,” Mayor Blythe said.

Mayor Blythe says the Buc-ee’s travel center will attract other businesses to set up shop next to it, bringing more jobs to Richmond.

