Shootout, head-on crash in Milwaukee neighborhood caught on camera

Officials in Milwaukee are investigating an incident involving a violent crash and fired weapons. (Source: WDJT/Ring doorbell camera/Jeaninne Bauer via CNN)
By WDJT staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) – The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is considering criminal charges after violence erupted in a residential neighborhood.

People shot at each other from speeding cars just before the vehicles crashed into each other Sunday evening.

Jeaninne Bauer’s Ring doorbell camera recorded the shootout and crash.

“All of a sudden you hear this massive boom. It literally sounded like a bomb exploded,” Bauer said. “I’m still shaking from it.”

Zoomed-in video from Bauer’s doorbell camera shows a person hanging out the passenger window of a car, shooting at the other car as they speed toward each other, then the impact.

One person immediately ran away, others climbed out of the cars, and one person was seen crawling away in the street.

Bauer’s husband wanted to help, but Bauer had heard the gunshots.

“He was going to go out and help him and I’m like, ‘No, they have guns!’” she said.

Milwaukee police recovered two guns at the scene.

Bauer said emergency responders had to use the jaws of life to cut one person out of one of the cars.

An 18-year-old boy was taken to the hospital.

Seven people ranging in age from 15 to 20 were taken into custody.

Bauer said she understands violence can’t be solved immediately but added that city leadership must do something.

Mayoral candidate Bob Donovan said the community needs to better connect with young people.

“We have to admit that our juvenile justice system is failing,” Donovan said. “It’s failing us as a community. It’s failing our young people. We do desperately need to intervene in their lives at a much younger age.”

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s office released a statement Monday calling for state legislators to pass new laws addressing gun violence.

