Small fire breaks out at Kentucky River Regional Jail

Investigators said dryer related fires are one of the most common calls they respond to.
By Zak Hawke
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At approximately 1:30 p.m. staff at the Kentucky River Regional Jail in Hazard reported smoke to the Hazard Fire Department.

Hazard Fire Chief, Robert Keith, said the flames were quickly extinguished. An investigation determined the source of the fire was in a dryer vent.

”On arrival we found heavy smoke coming from the roof,” he said. “After further investigation it was determined that the fire was in dryer exhaust duct.”

Chief Keith added that there was minimal structural risk.

”No fire extended anywhere in the building,” he explained. “Minor smoke and water damage. No evacuations or any injuries.”

Jail administrator, Lonnie Brewer said his team acted immediately upon noticing smoke moved inmates to a safe, distant part of the building.

If there had been a need to evacuate, Brewer says they follow a strict protocol to ensure public and inmate safety.

”We’d go through a side part where we actually had our cuffs sitting at, waiting, in case we had to [evacuate],” he explained. “And we’d take them from [the jail] by bus...and we’d send them to the National Guard Armory where we have a staging center until we can get them to other jails.”

Fire officials remind the public that dryer fires are one of the most common fires they respond to.

”Make sure that you clean your dryer ducts annually,” said Chief Keith. “Be careful about overloading the dryer and always monitor the dryer while it is in use.”

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

