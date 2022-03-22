‘He was such a light:’ Vigil held for Morehead State student killed in Florida crash

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a strong showing of support Tuesday night for three Morehead State students involved in a crash while on spring break in Florida.

Stephen ‘Breck’ Bowling died in the crash. He was a 23-year-old from Breathitt County. His fraternity brothers Grayson Rulon and Christian Schneider are in intensive care fighting for their lives.

It was an emotional evening on campus as well more than 100 friends, family, and students came together to remember Stephen, known as Breck to everyone who loved him, as they talked about the lasting legacy and the impact he had on their life.

“He was just such a light,” Breck’s fraternity brother Alexander Ratliff said.

Breck died last week after a crash on I-10 in Florida. His sister Katie was overcome with emotion talking about her big brother, who always looked out for her.

“Breck’s always been my guardian. he’s always taken such good care of me. He always checked up on me. Always made sure I was okay, and was always my biggest shoulder to lean on,” Katie said.

Breck’s dad left the group of students with a message of how to honor his boy.

“Tell them daily you love them. Because there may be a knock on your door at 3:30 in the morning, and you never get a chance again. So tell them every day. I can see in your faces. Some of you have not called your mother this week. When we leave here, do it. Even if it’s just a five-second conversation that says ‘I love you,’” Breck’s dad Stephen Bowling.

The family has set up a memorial scholarship in Breck’s name. You can find it by clicking this link.

“Morehead State is love.”



One Eagle Family

💙💛❤️💛💙



🕯 Stephen ‘Breck’, Grayson & Christian pic.twitter.com/EcxMtQ2Gry — Morehead State (@moreheadstate) March 23, 2022

