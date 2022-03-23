Advertisement

Activists with BUILD call for more strategies to address gun violence in Lexington

Activists with the group BUILD held a meeting to come up with solutions to gun violence in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Activists with the group BUILD held a meeting to come up with solutions to gun violence in Lexington.

BUILD is made up of congregations in the city. Hundreds of community members were there.

Lexington has had six gun-related homicides this year, and BUILD is pushing for a group violence intervention (GVI) solution.

It’s a strategy that uses community influence to deter violence, while working with police and social services.

“We want the mayor to fully implement a group violence intervention plan, which is a proven strategy for reducing crime in our city. She’s only implemented five of the recommendations made by the national experts. We want her to fully implement GVI with that sixth recommendation, which is the meat and heart of the program,” said Belinda Snead, a BUILD board member.

Chief of Police Lawrence Weathers, however, released a statement saying GVI has not been proven to be the best strategy. He also said it could cause harm to the community and his officers will continue with their current strategies.

