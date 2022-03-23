Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes Blowing In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Low pressure is rolling through the Ohio Valley today and it’s spinning up a few strong storms in parts of the region. Once this low rolls through, it’s game on toward a much colder pattern that’s likely to stick around for a while.

Let’s begin with what’s going on out there today.

Our Wednesday starts with some showers and storms rolling through here with very gusty winds. Some breaks in the clouds will allow for a bit of instability across central and eastern Kentucky. This will result in a few bands of strong storms going up. This action is fairly scattered, but the potential is there for some rotating storms, especially across the east. Those storms will be racing northeastward and may pose a greater severe threat and tornado threat for our neighbors in Ohio and West Virginia.

Gusty winds usher in colder air for Thursday with a few scattered showers going up. Those continue into Friday as temps continue to come down into the 40s for highs.

That sets the stage for a system to dive in here Friday night into Saturday with the chance for rain and even some snow showers. This won’t amount to anything, but the best chance for some flakes to fly will be across central and eastern Kentucky.

Temps are very cold for Saturday and may not get much above 40-45 in most areas. Winds will make it feel like the 30s.

Sunday is another cold day with 20s in the morning and 40s for the afternoon.

There’s another system that could zip in from northwest to southeast Sunday night and Monday morning and this can bring a stripe of light showers and may have a small mix with it.

