Future of farming, food discussed at Ky. Local Food Systems Summit

The Food Connection at the University of Kentucky held its fourth annual Kentucky Local Food Systems Summit to discuss the future of farming and food in the commonwealth.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Food Connection at the University of Kentucky held its fourth annual Kentucky Local Food Systems Summit to discuss the future of farming and food in the commonwealth.

“For local food systems practitioners farmers to come together to share ideas, share best practices, innovative research, and program around local food systems and development,” said Ashton Potter Wright, the director Local Food & Agricultural Development for the city of Lexington.

Potter Wright was recently promoted to the director of the Food Connection at the University of Kentucky, and she’s excited to bridge the two even more.

“Well I think that the pandemic has shown us that there is a real interest and demand on a consumer level for Kentucky-grown foods, and where their foods are coming from,” Potter Wright said. “And so I think there is a real opportunity for farmers and local food producers to capitalize on that increased demand and to serve more Kentuckians.”

This year, the summit was in person after being held virtually last year. One of the main focuses this year was on how farmers, buyers and more had to adapt during this time.

“This is the work and people here in the commonwealth of Kentucky are clearly committed to that and it’s an inspiration to me to learn from the folks here,” keynote speaker Kim Niewolny said.

The conversations and collaborations held aim to continue to bring innovation to all levels of agriculture in Kentucky.

