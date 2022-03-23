Jackson Co. man sentenced for illegally selling turtles

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A federal judge has sentenced a Jackson County man to 15 months in prison for illegally trafficking turtles.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 59-year-old Christopher Cool shipped and sold more than 600 eastern box turtles as pets to overseas customers. Cool received an average of $100 a turtle.

When he was caught in July 2020, he had more than 200 turtles at his home he was planning to sell.

Turtles can’t be imported or exported in the U.S. without the approval of federal wildlife authorities.

