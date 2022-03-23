Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Spring surge fizzles for a few days

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our temperatures have been extremely mild over the past few days. The chill of winter tries to make another run at us later this week.

Showers with a few storms are possible out there today. Some of those have the potential to be on the strong side. You might even see these produce gusty winds with severe elements. It will not be a total washout, but there are several chances for some activity.

By the end of the week, temperatures will drop significantly. We’ll likely see high temperatures run in the 40s. Keep in mind that this is the last weekend of March and it will come in around twenty degrees below normal. You might even see a few flakes of snow mix in with some of the showers that arrive on Saturday.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Kentucky Lottery players from Central Kentucky can now call themselves millionaires after...
Pair hits it big in Kentucky Lottery after going in together on scratch-off ticket
Victoria Strelsky, 49.
Woman accused of murdering Bryan McCarty
Shooting at apartment on Centre Parkway in Lexington
Woman injured in shooting in Lexington
Buffy Litteral, 46.
Man arrested after explosives found in car at Ky. park, police say
Students at Morehead State are gathering Tuesday night to hold a vigil for a friend and fellow...
‘He was such a light:’ Vigil held for Morehead State student killed in Florida crash

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cold Pattern Ahead
Cooler temperatures
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will run way below normal
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler trend takes shape
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes Blowing In
Showers & storms possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast