Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Spring surge fizzles for a few days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our temperatures have been extremely mild over the past few days. The chill of winter tries to make another run at us later this week.

Showers with a few storms are possible out there today. Some of those have the potential to be on the strong side. You might even see these produce gusty winds with severe elements. It will not be a total washout, but there are several chances for some activity.

By the end of the week, temperatures will drop significantly. We’ll likely see high temperatures run in the 40s. Keep in mind that this is the last weekend of March and it will come in around twenty degrees below normal. You might even see a few flakes of snow mix in with some of the showers that arrive on Saturday.

Take care of each other!

