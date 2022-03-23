No. 1 Oklahoma tops No. 8 UK in front of sold out crowd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The defending national champs No. 1 Oklahoma beat No. 8 Kentucky 9-1 in six innings Tuesday night in a massive mid-week showdown at John Cropp Stadium.

A stadium regular-season record 2,117 fans turned out to watch the game. This is the first regular season sellout in program history and the first sellout period at UK since the 2013 SEC title game.

Jocelyn Alo, Lynnsie Elam and Alyssa Brito each homered twice for the high-octane Sooners. They are now 26-0 and 22 of those wins have come in run-rule fashion.

Kentucky’s run came off of a Renee Abernathy home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Wildcats (20-6) host No. 18 Auburn this weekend.

“They dominated us, but we can learn from that.” -@UKsoftball’s Renee Abernathy. Strong test tonight vs. No. 1 Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/anZumv4aBQ — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) March 23, 2022

