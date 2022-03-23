Officer-involved shooting in Trimble County under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway to determine why a Kentucky State Police trooper shot a man in Trimble County Tuesday night.

The shooting took place shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, KSP Captain Paul Blanton said in a statement, but the location has not been revealed.

The man was rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment; his condition and identity have not been released.

WAVE has reached out to KSP for more information.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.