Officer-involved shooting in Trimble County under investigation
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway to determine why a Kentucky State Police trooper shot a man in Trimble County Tuesday night.
The shooting took place shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, KSP Captain Paul Blanton said in a statement, but the location has not been revealed.
The man was rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment; his condition and identity have not been released.
WAVE has reached out to KSP for more information.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.