Advertisement

Parking permits now available for Chris Stapleton concert at Kroger Field

It’s been a long wait, but Chris Stapleton’s concert at Kroger Field is just about a month away.
It’s been a long wait, but Chris Stapleton’s concert at Kroger Field is just about a month away.(Chris Stapleton)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a long wait, but Chris Stapleton’s concert at Kroger Field is just about a month away.

Ticket holders can now purchase parking permits through Ticketmaster. It’s $40 for a standard permit. You must buy a parking pass ahead of time.

“A Concert for Kentucky,” an Outlaw State of Kind benefit, is set for April 23 at Kroger Field.

Chris Stapleton will be joined by Willie Nelson and Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola.

You can find more information by clicking here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Kentucky Lottery players from Central Kentucky can now call themselves millionaires after...
Pair hits it big in Kentucky Lottery after going in together on scratch-off ticket
Victoria Strelsky, 49.
Woman accused of murdering Bryan McCarty
Shooting at apartment on Centre Parkway in Lexington
Woman injured in shooting in Lexington
Buffy Litteral, 46.
Man arrested after explosives found in car at Ky. park, police say
Students at Morehead State are gathering Tuesday night to hold a vigil for a friend and fellow...
‘He was such a light:’ Vigil held for Morehead State student killed in Florida crash

Latest News

Neighbors dealing with more traffic along Leestown Road say they are frustrated that a project...
WKYT Investigates | Neighbors along Leestown Rd. want quicker fix for traffic, crashes
The sheriff’s office said 49-year-old Victoria Strelsky was arrested and charged with murder,...
Court documents give more details on what led to arrest in Bryan McCarty murder case
The man accused of killing a teenager back in 2018 will serve 25 years in prison. Malachi...
Man who pleaded guilty in shooting death of Lexington teen sentenced
Lawmakers from the Kentucky Mountain Caucus say they have concerns about Kentucky Power’s sale...
Lawmakers concerned sale of utility company could mean higher energy costs for some Kentuckians
Catrina Hencye and Joe Lewis Lexington's Toy and Comic Convention
Catrina Hencye and Joe Lewis Lexington's Toy and Comic Convention