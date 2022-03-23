Advertisement

Person taken into custody after explosives found in car at a Morehead park

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was taken into custody after police say explosives were found in a car in a Morehead park.

The Morehead Police Department said on Wednesday afternoon, someone found a vehicle in Rodburn Hollow Park with explosives inside it. Police then closed the park and Rodburn Hollow Road, which leads to the park.

Kentucky State Police, ATF, and the FBI were all called to the scene.

No homes were evacuated, just the park and the road closure.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Kentucky Lottery players from Central Kentucky can now call themselves millionaires after...
Pair hits it big in Kentucky Lottery after going in together on scratch-off ticket
Most Valuable Pets, a Lexington pet store located in Beaumont Center, is looking for a rare...
Petey the skink has been found
We now know the name and look for Lexington’s first pro soccer team.
Name of Lexington’s new pro soccer team announced
Students at Morehead State are gathering Tuesday night to hold a vigil for a friend and fellow...
‘He was such a light:’ Vigil held for Morehead State student killed in Florida crash
The House passed a controversial bill centered around funding charter schools in Kentucky.
Ky. House passes controversial charter school funding bill

Latest News

Time is running out for Kentucky lawmakers to consider legislation for this year’s General...
Time running out to consider legislation in 2022 session of General Assembly
The Food Connection at the University of Kentucky held its fourth annual Kentucky Local Food...
Future of farming, food discussed at Ky. Local Food Systems Summit
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec