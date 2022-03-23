Person taken into custody after explosives found in car at a Morehead park

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was taken into custody after police say explosives were found in a car in a Morehead park.

The Morehead Police Department said on Wednesday afternoon, someone found a vehicle in Rodburn Hollow Park with explosives inside it. Police then closed the park and Rodburn Hollow Road, which leads to the park.

Kentucky State Police, ATF, and the FBI were all called to the scene.

No homes were evacuated, just the park and the road closure.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.