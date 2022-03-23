Advertisement

President of National Education Association tours Lexington schools

By Chelsea Jones
Mar. 23, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The president of the National Education Association was in Lexington Wednesday.

Becky Pringle toured Frederick Douglass High School and the Carter G. Woodson Academy. The two schools offer an array of programs to students that prepare them for college and the real world.

Pringle peaked into classrooms and learned more about the career pathway programs at the schools.

She says she was impressed with Frederick Douglas’ in-house courtroom and media production studio and enjoyed seeing students of Carter G. Woodson study poems of Langston Hughes.

However, she noted that not every school has these resources and believes more should be done to reach every student. That’s why she opposes the charter school funding bill that passed the Kentucky House Tuesday.

Pringle says the pandemic took a toll on schools, especially teachers. A recent NEA survey reports roughly 55% of teachers are thinking of leaving the profession. Pringle asked teachers how the National Education Association can help.

“What they’ve told us is that they need more educators, they need more support staff, they need especially more mental health professionals, social workers, and counselors, nurses because our kids are coming back to us with greater needs. All of them are,” Pringle said.

The NEA president has toured other schools in Kentucky. This afternoon she also stopped by Lexington Traditional Academy.

