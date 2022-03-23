Advertisement

Putin wants ‘unfriendly countries’ to pay rubles for gas

Officials say the first objective is to help the Ukrainians. (CNN, ITALIAN PARLIAMENT, MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES, MARIUPOL RESIDENT YURYI MADINA, FACEBOOK, TELEGRAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday that Russia will demand “unfriendly” countries pay for Russian natural gas exports only in rubles from now on.

Putin told a meeting with government officials that “a number of Western countries made illegitimate decisions on the so-called freezing of the Russian assets, effectively drawing a line over reliability of their currencies, undermining the trust for those currencies.”

“It makes no sense whatsoever,” Putin added, “to supply our goods to the European Union, the United States and receive payment in dollars, euros and a number of other currencies.”

As a result, he said he was announcing “measures” to switch to payments for “our natural gas, supplied to so-called unfriendly countries” in Russian rubles.

Ukraine is fighting back. (CNN/Yuryi Madina/PRESS SERVICE OF UKRAINIAN GROUND FORCES/Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/CNN PORTUGAL/Komsomolskaya Pravda, et al.)

The Russian president didn’t say when exactly the new policy will take effect. He instructed the country’s central bank to work out a procedure for natural gas buyers to acquire rubles in Russia.

Economists said the move appeared designed to try to support the ruble, which has collapsed against other currencies since Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and Western countries responded with far-reaching sanctions against Moscow. But some analysts expressed doubt that it would work.

“Demanding payment in rubles is a curious and probably ultimately ineffective approach to attempting an end run around Western financial sanctions,’’ said Eswar Prasad, a professor of trade policy at Cornell University. “Rubles are certainly easier to come by now that the currency is collapsing. But exchanging other currencies for rubles will be quite difficult given the widespread financial sanctions imposed on Russia.”

“The hope that demanding payment in rubles will increase demand for the currency and thereby prop up its value,” Prasad added, “is also a false hope given all the downward pressures on the currency.’’

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth...
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth anniversary of the referendum on the state status of Crimea and Sevastopol and its reunification with Russia, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 18, 2022.(Sergei Guneyev/Sputnik Pool Photo via AP)

Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics, said: “It’s not an obvious move to me, since the (Russian) economy needs a supply of foreign currency in order to pay for imports — and energy is one of the few sources left.”

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck accused Putin of breaking contracts with the move, German news agency dpa reported. Habeck said Wednesday in Berlin that the German government would discuss the matter with European partners.

Habeck said Putin’s announcement shows once again that Russia is not a stable partner, dpa reported.

Despite severe Western sanctions, natural gas flows are still heading from Russia to Europe. The European Union is reliant on Russia for 40% of the natural gas it needs to generate electricity, heat homes and supply industry — a key reason why the EU has not applied its sanctions to Russia’s energy industry.

At the same time, across Europe, governments are slashing fuel taxes and doling out tens of billions to help consumers, truckers, farmers and others cope with spiking energy prices made worse by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Vinicius Romano, a senior analyst at Rystad Energy, suggested that Moscow’s insistence on payments in rubles “may give buyers cause to reopen other aspects of their contracts — such as the duration — and simply speed up their exit from Russian gas altogether.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Kentucky Lottery players from Central Kentucky can now call themselves millionaires after...
Pair hits it big in Kentucky Lottery after going in together on scratch-off ticket
Most Valuable Pets, a Lexington pet store located in Beaumont Center, is looking for a rare...
Petey the skink has been found
We now know the name and look for Lexington’s first pro soccer team.
Name of Lexington’s new pro soccer team announced
Students at Morehead State are gathering Tuesday night to hold a vigil for a friend and fellow...
‘He was such a light:’ Vigil held for Morehead State student killed in Florida crash
The House passed a controversial bill centered around funding charter schools in Kentucky.
Ky. House passes controversial charter school funding bill

Latest News

Time is running out for Kentucky lawmakers to consider legislation for this year’s General...
Time running out to consider legislation in 2022 session of General Assembly
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
The Food Connection at the University of Kentucky held its fourth annual Kentucky Local Food...
Future of farming, food discussed at Ky. Local Food Systems Summit
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C.
Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe