Remains of sailor killed at Pearl Harbor to be buried in Kentucky

(WGCL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:38 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remains of a sailor who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor will be coming home to Kentucky next month.

The military identified the remains of Navy Fireman 2nd Class Hal J. Allison late last year. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency officials said in a media release Allison was 21 when he died in the attack on the battleship USS Oklahoma.

He will be buried in Paducah on April 8.

The USS Oklahoma was hit by torpedoes and capsized, resulting in the deaths of 429 crewman, including Allison.

