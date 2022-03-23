Advertisement

Surveillance camera catches people setting fire to Ky. couple’s pride flag; police investigating

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a possible hate crime after a pride flag was burned outside a couple’s house.

James Grant Wilson said he and his partner came home late Sunday night. They didn’t notice their progress pride flag on their front porch had been burned to a crisp.

“He came outside and said, ‘did you see where the pride flag had gotten burned?’” Wilson said.

Zach Skaggs and Wilson said they were shocked at what they saw.

(Story continues below video.)

“There were two of them. They were both lighting them at the same time. At least one held a camera at the same time, recording it. It kind of burned upwards until it was nothing left,” Wilson said.

The couple said the flag meant a lot to them.

“That really means being more inclusive and opening up,” Skaggs said.

The flag was burned to shreds. Wilson said he’s glad he has brick and not siding, or else the house would’ve caught on fire.

Since then, Wilson said he’s replaced the flag as a sign of resistance.

“I was like, what if this one’s just burning as we’re driving around the corner?” Skaggs said.

Skaggs said he’s more fearful. However, while the couple was dealing with police and cleanup, they were surprised again—but this time, by an act of kindness.

There were chalk drawings decorated on their sidewalk in a show of support.

“I walked outside and I almost started crying,” Skaggs said.

Multiple rainbows in the middle of their storm.

“This kind of stuff does still happen, and this time it happened right in your own backyard,” Wilson said.

Lexington police told us the investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been named so far.

