On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Amanda Matthews

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The month of March is Women’s History Month, but did you know that as recently as the 1970s, women’s history was an unknown topic for students K-12. In 1978 a California education task force began a movement to establish Women’s History Week.

According to the National Women’s History Alliance it took until 1986, for fourteen states to declare March as Women’s History Month, momentum grew and state by state congress was lobbied and finally in 1987 March was declared as National Women’s History month.

Every year a special presidential proclamation is issued which honors the extraordinary achievements of American women.

To celebrate a Kentucky woman making her mark on history, Uniquely Kentucky host Amber Philpott sat down with award winning sculptor and designer of public art and central Kentuckian Amanda Matthews.

She is the CEO of Prometheus Art in Lexington, KY. Matthews’ work is in many notable collections including museums, public parks, government buildings, and municipalities across the country.

One of Matthews latest installations can be found in New York City and is entitled The Girl Puzzle.

Public art is meant to inspire, educate, and start a conversation. The pieces Matthews has been commissioned to create, often times represent women who have been overlooked, but who have contributed greatly and many times have a voice that still rings true today.

Matthews has also been selected to create the KY COVID Memorial to honor the lives lost during the pandemic, but also to celebrate the determination of society in trying to overcome it.

