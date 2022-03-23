Advertisement

Woman injured in shooting in Lexington

It happened at an apartment on Centre Parkway around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:39 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Lexington.

Police say a woman was shot by someone she didn’t know. She is expected to recover.

At this time police have not said if an arrest has been made in the case, and have not released any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

