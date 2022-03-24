Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler trend takes shape

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have been riding high with our highs and lows lately. Now, we will drive our temperatures back down to the thermometer. Most of you see highs settle in the 50s. Throw in some wind and we have ourselves s pretty chilly day. There might be some shower activity that presses through the region during the afternoon snd evening hours.

The next few days will be even cooler. We should be around 60 for this time of year, we’ll only reach the 40s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. I even think we could see a few flakes of snow on Saturday. It is just some light stuff.

Take care of each other!

