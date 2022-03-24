Advertisement

Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite; police investigating

The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as Yolanda N’Gaojia by her ex-husband.(Eric Franklin/KWTX)
By Eric Franklin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Texas are investigating a deadly shooting at a cemetery north of Austin where a 52-year-old woman died and another person was injured.

The Killeen Police Department said it responded to a shooting call at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery.

The woman killed was identified as Yolanda N’Gaojia by her ex-husband Kineh N’Gaojia. He said she was visiting their son’s gravesite on what would have been his 22nd birthday when she was struck by gunfire.

Kineh N’Gaojia said that the couple’s son Amir died earlier this year on New Year’s Day and that they had three children together.

KWTX reports a Chevrolet Camaro was spotted at the scene with bullet holes and crime tape surrounding it.

A Chevy Camaro with bullet holes in the side is shown at a cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
A Chevy Camaro with bullet holes in the side is shown at a cemetery in Killeen, Texas. (Eric Franklin/KWTX)

As of Wednesday, police have not officially identified the woman killed but say their investigation is continuing as no immediate arrests have been made.

Killeen police urged anyone with further information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffy Litteral, 46.
Man arrested after explosives found in car at Ky. park, police say
Adam Duff
Inmate dies after being attacked inside Ky. jail
Two Kentucky Lottery players from Central Kentucky can now call themselves millionaires after...
Pair hits it big in Kentucky Lottery after going in together on scratch-off ticket
Police are investigating a shooting in Winchester Friday afternoon.
Police: Three people shot in Winchester, one in custody
At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.

Latest News

Anchorage police found the body of a man in a tote container in a garage in northeast Anchorage.
Police: Man’s body found in storage bin during suspicious death investigation
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
US seeks tougher UN sanctions after N. Korea missile test
Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Ukraine reports 300 dead in airstrike on Mariupol theater
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Sandy Hook families seek Alex Jones arrest after 2nd no-show